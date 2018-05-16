By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Toffee Caramel Tarts 160G

Tesco Toffee Caramel Tarts 160G
£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

New

One tart
  • Energy1375kJ 329kcal
    16%
  • Fat17.7g
    25%
  • Saturates9.6g
    48%
  • Sugars20.1g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1718kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Shortcrust pastry shells filled with caramel sauce, toffee mousse and topped with cocoa dusting.
  • Sweet & creamy Topped with a rich caramel sauce and a toffee mousse
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Whipping Cream (Milk) (16%), Toffee Sauce (16%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Water, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Salt, Stabiliser (Pectin), Milk Sugar], Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Dark Brown Sugar, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Water, Cocoa Butter, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Black Treacle, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e (2x80g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (80g)
Energy1718kJ1375kJ411kcal329kcal
Fat22.2g17.7g
Saturates12.0g9.6g
Carbohydrate48.6g38.9g
Sugars25.1g20.1g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein3.9g3.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

