Plantastic Cherry & Chocolate Flapjack 3 Pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1801kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate and cherry flavour flapjack slices with a cherry filling, baked with desiccated coconut and sunflower seeds.
- Our recipes are plant based and don't use ingredients from animals.
- They are made in a bakery that does handle other ingredients including dairy, so if you have allergies, please check the allergy advice.
- Feel Good Plants.
- Real Good Taste.
- We've teamed up with Mother Nature to unleash the delicious nutritious might of plants.
- We're helping you make positive choices throughout the day by making sure what's healthier is tastier. When eating plants is easy, you can wave goodbye to compromise.
- Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Carton - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- ... but we are working on it.
- Pure plant power
- Individually wrapped portions
- Plant based
- Source of fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Made to a vegan recipe
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Oat Flakes (42%), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup) (14%), Cherry Filling (12%) (Sugar, Cherry Purée, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Light Brown Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (4%), Concentrated Date Juice, Sunflower Seeds (2.5%), Dark Chocolate Powder (1.5%) (Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Tapioca Starch, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Milk, Nuts and Soya.
Storage
Best stored in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact Us:
- UK: 0800 022 3391
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Visit www.plantastic.co.uk
Net Contents
3 x Flapjacks
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Flapjack (73g)
|Energy
|1801kJ
|1331kJ
|-
|430kcal
|318kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|14.0g
|of which Saturates
|5.8g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|55.9g
|41.3g
|of which Sugars
|31.3g
|23.1g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|3.8g
|Protein
|6.3g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.39g
|-
|-
