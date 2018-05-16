Mr Kipling Unicorn Cake Mix 400G
- Energy934kJ 223kcal11%
- Fat9.9g14%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars14.4g16%
- Salt0.38g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1554kJ
Product Description
- Pink Vanilla Flavour Sponge Mix.
- It's the little things that mean the most, like little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home.
- Have you tried Mr Kipling's exceedingly good icings?
- Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- Colouring board inside
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- Colour changing magical mix
- Just add eggs, oils, milk & icing/filling
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acids of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Diphosphates), Flavouring, Colour (Carmine)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor Best Before End: See Top of pack
Preparation and Usage
- To make Mr Kipling exceedingly moist and fluffy Unicorn Cake, you will need: 20-25 Minutes to Bake
- 3 medium eggs
- 100ml vegetable oil
- 145ml semi-skimmed milk
- Icing/filling (optional)
- Mixing bowl
- Measuring jug
- 2 greased and lined 8" (20.5cm) round sandwich cake tins
- Electric hand whisk
- Preheat oven to 180°C/160°C Fan/Gas 4
- Step 1. In a jug, blend the eggs, milk & oil.
- Step 2. Place the Mr Kipling Unicorn cake mix into a bowl, pour in the egg, milk and oil and whisk for 1 minute until smooth and creamy, while watching the sponge turn pink, do not over mix.
- Step 3. Pour cake mix evenly between the two prepared sandwich tins and level with a spoon, bake in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the sponge comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
- Top Tip
- Fill with Mr Kipling Unicorn Icing
- Serving Suggestion:
- You can also use this mix to make 12 tray bake slices or 12-16 cupcakes
Number of uses
This pack makes a cake with 12 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee: We want you to enjoy this product at its very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our customer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per slice (60g) as prepared
|Energy
|1554kJ
|934kJ
|-
|371kcal
|223kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|9.9g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|48.8g
|29.3g
|of which Sugars
|24.0g
|14.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.2g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.38g
|This pack makes a cake with 12 portions
|-
|-
