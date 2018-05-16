La Boulangere Stone Oven Baguette 250G

Product Description
- Stone Oven Part-Baked Baguette
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Not Yet Recycled
- Crafted by our French bakers
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Water, Leaven (Water, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Malted <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast), Salt, Flavouring (contains Alcohol <1.2%), <strong>Wheat Gluten</strong>, Yeast, Malted <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya and Milk.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase, but always by "Best Before" date shown. Use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Use within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Produce of
Produced in France
Preparation and Usage
- Heating Instruction: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven to 210°C and place baguette in the centre of the oven for 10 minutes or until ready.
Warnings
- Safety Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Norac Foods UK,
- 144 Liverpool Road,
- London,
- N1 1LA,
- UK.
Return to
- Norac Foods UK,
- 144 Liverpool Road,
- London,
- N1 1LA,
- UK.
- Customer service La Boulangère UK is here to help. Please email us via our website: www.noracfoodsuk.com
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/3 of baguette (≈83g)
|Energy
|1086kJ/256kcal
|900kJ/212kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.2g
|Of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|51g
|42g
|Of which sugars
|3.8g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.2g
|Protein
|8.4g
|7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
Safety information
Safety Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020