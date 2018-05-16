By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
La Boulangere Stone Oven Baguette 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Stone Oven Part-Baked Baguette
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • Crafted by our French bakers
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

<strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Water, Leaven (Water, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Malted <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Yeast), Salt, Flavouring (contains Alcohol <1.2%), <strong>Wheat Gluten</strong>, Yeast, Malted <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya and Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase, but always by "Best Before" date shown. Use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in a cool, dry place. Use within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Heating Instruction: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven to 210°C and place baguette in the centre of the oven for 10 minutes or until ready.

Warnings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Norac Foods UK,
  • 144 Liverpool Road,
  • London,
  • N1 1LA,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/3 of baguette (≈83g)
Energy 1086kJ/256kcal900kJ/212kcal
Fat 1.5g1.2g
Of which saturates 0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate 51g42g
Of which sugars 3.8g3.2g
Fibre 2.6g2.2g
Protein 8.4g7g
Salt 1.3g1.1g

Safety information

Safety Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

