Marvel Spiderman Bath Bubbles 3D 300Ml
Product Description
- Marvel Spiderman Bath Bubbles 3D 300ml
- Wash away those spider webs with this bubbly Bath & Shower Wash. It has been specially formulated to be kind to your child's skin and it is gentle enough to be used every day.
- PVC - Bottle - Not yet Recycled
- ©Marvel
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Isostearamide MIPA, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Parfum, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, CI 42090, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water to create lots of bubbles. For a fresh fruity shower put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage into wet skin, rinse with clean water.
Warnings
- Please carefully remove all packaging before giving to a child. Avoid contact with eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning!
- Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking Hazard. Only to be used in water in which the child is within its depth and under adult supervision.
- THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.
- Please retain for future reference.
Recycling info
Bottle. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
Return to
- H&A,
- YO26 6RS,
- UK.
- handa-uk.com
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Safety information
