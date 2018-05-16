By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Pain Aux Raisins 370G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 4 Pain Aux Raisins 370G
£ 2.00
£0.54/100g
One pastry
  • Energy1204kJ 287kcal
    14%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1417kJ / 338kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Frozen ready to bake pastry swirls with raisins and vanilla custard.
  • Our pain aux raisins pastries have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
  • Ready To Bake Light, flaky pastry swirled with vanilla custard and juicy raisins
  • Pack size: 370G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk), Raisins (11%), Vanilla Cream (7%) [Sugar, Thickener (Modified Potato Starch), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Egg, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vanilla Seed, Vanilla Extract], Yeast, Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25-27
Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes. Do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Allow to cool slightly before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove stones from raisins, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pastry (85g**)
Energy1417kJ / 338kcal1204kJ / 287kcal
Fat14.6g12.4g
Saturates8.6g7.3g
Carbohydrate43.5g37.0g
Sugars14.8g12.6g
Fibre1.7g1.4g
Protein7.3g6.2g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 370g typically weighs 340g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove stones from raisins, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco 4 Large Pain Au Chocolat 320G

£ 2.00
£0.63/100g

Tesco 4 Maple & Pecan Plaits 350G

£ 2.00
£0.57/100g

Tesco 4 Cinnamon Swirls 345G

£ 2.00
£0.58/100g

Tesco 6 All Butter Croissants 255G

£ 2.00
£0.78/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here