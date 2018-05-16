Tesco 4 Pain Aux Raisins 370G

- Energy1204kJ 287kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1417kJ / 338kcal
Product Description
- 4 Frozen ready to bake pastry swirls with raisins and vanilla custard.
- Our pain aux raisins pastries have been frozen so you can enjoy them warm from the oven with that freshly baked aroma in your home.
- Ready To Bake Light, flaky pastry swirled with vanilla custard and juicy raisins
- Pack size: 370G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Butter (Milk), Raisins (11%), Vanilla Cream (7%) [Sugar, Thickener (Modified Potato Starch), Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Egg, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vanilla Seed, Vanilla Extract], Yeast, Sugar, Pasteurised Whole Egg, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 25-27
Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-27 mins Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-27 minutes. Do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. Allow to cool slightly before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove stones from raisins, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
370g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pastry (85g**)
|Energy
|1417kJ / 338kcal
|1204kJ / 287kcal
|Fat
|14.6g
|12.4g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|43.5g
|37.0g
|Sugars
|14.8g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.3g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 370g typically weighs 340g.
|-
|-
Safety information
