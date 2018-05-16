By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

BOL Caribbean Jerk Dinner Box 405g

No ratings yetWrite a review
BOL Caribbean Jerk Dinner Box 405g
£ 3.70
£9.14/kg
This 405g box provides:
  • Energy1644kJ 393kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.3g
    16%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt1.38g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Jerk tomato sauce, rice & beans, mixed peppers and pink cabbage with spicy chargrilled sweet potato and a pot of fruity mango & pineapple dressing.
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
  • Chargrilled jerk sweet potato, traditional rice & peas, leafy greens & pink cabbage, sweetcorn & mixed peppers, golden turmeric & mango dressing
  • Plant-Powered Inside and Out
  • Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg.
  • It turns out Mum was right.
  • Plant-based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
  • Eat plants, love life.
  • Paul, Founder
  • 95% plastic free
  • Box made using plants
  • Rinse before recycling
  • 100% plant-powered
  • 15g source of protein
  • 3 of your 5-a-day
  • Oven or microwave
  • Chilli rating - medium - 1
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • High in fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 405G
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Brown Rice (22%), Chargrilled Sweet Potato (14%), Water, Kidney Beans (10%), Pink Cabbage (6%), Tomato Passata, Grilled Peppers (4%) (Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers), Black Turtle Beans (4%), Leafy Greens, Sweetcorn (2%), Roasted White Onions (White Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Mango (1%), Lemon Juice, Pineapple (1%) (Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Cornflour, Jerk Seasoning (Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Ginger, Garlic Powder, Ground Cassia, Ground Allspice, Cayenne Powder, Ground Nutmeg, Bay Leaf, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Parsley, Thyme, Red Bell Peppers, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: Paprika Extract), Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Dried Yeast, Natural Flavouring), Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Rice Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Brown Sugar, Ginger Purée, Salt, Thyme, Ground Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ground Cloves

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours For use by date see top of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Peel back film half way and remove dressing pot before heating.
Cook in the oven or microwave. Full heating instructions inside.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C 20 mins

Produce of

Handmade in the UK in small batches

Number of uses

Dinner for one, sorted

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.
  • www.bolfoods.com
  • hello@bolfoods.com
  • Instagram, Twitter, Facebook bolfoods

Net Contents

405g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ406164420%
Energy kcal9739320%
Fat 2.8g11.3g16%
of which saturates 0.8g3.2g16%
Carbohydrate 12.3g49.8g19%
of which sugars 2.4g9.7g11%
Fibre 3.8g15.4g-
Protein**3.8g15.4g31%
Salt 0.34g1.38g23%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**This Bol is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£1.63/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here