BOL Caribbean Jerk Dinner Box 405g

Product Description
- Jerk tomato sauce, rice & beans, mixed peppers and pink cabbage with spicy chargrilled sweet potato and a pot of fruity mango & pineapple dressing.
- Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Chargrilled jerk sweet potato, traditional rice & peas, leafy greens & pink cabbage, sweetcorn & mixed peppers, golden turmeric & mango dressing
- Plant-Powered Inside and Out
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg.
- It turns out Mum was right.
- Plant-based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- 95% plastic free
- Box made using plants
- Rinse before recycling
- 100% plant-powered
- 15g source of protein
- 3 of your 5-a-day
- Oven or microwave
- Chilli rating - medium - 1
- Proud to use wonky veg
- High in fibre
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 405G
Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice (22%), Chargrilled Sweet Potato (14%), Water, Kidney Beans (10%), Pink Cabbage (6%), Tomato Passata, Grilled Peppers (4%) (Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers), Black Turtle Beans (4%), Leafy Greens, Sweetcorn (2%), Roasted White Onions (White Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Mango (1%), Lemon Juice, Pineapple (1%) (Pineapple, Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Cornflour, Jerk Seasoning (Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Ginger, Garlic Powder, Ground Cassia, Ground Allspice, Cayenne Powder, Ground Nutmeg, Bay Leaf, Caramelised Sugar, Onion Powder, Parsley, Thyme, Red Bell Peppers, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Rapeseed Oil, Colour: Paprika Extract), Vegetable Bouillon (Salt, Yeast Extract Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Celery Seed, Dried Yeast, Natural Flavouring), Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic Purée, Rice Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Brown Sugar, Ginger Purée, Salt, Thyme, Ground Turmeric, Black Pepper, Ground Cloves
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C)Once opened, eat within 24 hours For use by date see top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Peel back film half way and remove dressing pot before heating.
Cook in the oven or microwave. Full heating instructions inside.
Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C 20 mins
Produce of
Handmade in the UK in small batches
Number of uses
Dinner for one, sorted
Name and address
Return to
- Get in touch:
- www.bolfoods.com
- hello@bolfoods.com
- Instagram, Twitter, Facebook bolfoods
Net Contents
405g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|406
|1644
|20%
|Energy kcal
|97
|393
|20%
|Fat
|2.8g
|11.3g
|16%
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|3.2g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|12.3g
|49.8g
|19%
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|9.7g
|11%
|Fibre
|3.8g
|15.4g
|-
|Protein**
|3.8g
|15.4g
|31%
|Salt
|0.34g
|1.38g
|23%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This Bol is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
|-
|-
|-
