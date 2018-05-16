Bol Goan Curry Dinner Box 380G
New
Product Description
- Spiced chickpeas, mixed beans, rice and leafy greens with grilled mixed peppers and a creamy Southern Indian style curry sauce.
- Don't waste, create
- Every pot and jar from BOL is already 100% recyclable, but with our new range we wanted to push ourselves even further to reduce the amount of plastic we're using too. Say hello to our new BOL box, 95% plastic free* and made from offcuts of the sugar cane plant that would normally go to waste.
- From plants to box
- 1 Juice extracted from sugar cane
- 2 Pulpy offcuts dried out
- 3 Made into this BOL box
- 4 Rinse before recycling
- *as for the ﬁnal 5%, we're working on getting this to zero
- Eat as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- Spiced roasted chickpeas, chargrilled peppers, red, wild & brown rice, creamy coconut sauce and tangy tomato & chilli chutney
- Sun, sea & spices
- Inspired by the seashores of western India, our Goan inspired curry features roasted chickpeas and chargrilled peppers in a traditionally spiced, creamy coconut sauce. We've topped it off with a punchy tomato chilli chutney and a side of three kinds of rice. So you can enjoy a taste of the tropics, no matter what the weather.
- Jazz me up
- Wholemeal chapati, chopped spring onions and a fresh squeeze of lemon
- Plant-Powered Inside and Out
- Like most people, I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out Mum was right.
- Plant-based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet.
- Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- 100% plant-powered. Up to 3 of your 5-a-day
- Nothing artificial. Just plants, made delicious.
- Perfect for when you don't have time to cook from scratch.
- Box made using plants
- Rinse before recycling
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- 100% plant-powered inside and out
- 12g source of protein
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- 95% plastic free
- Proud to use wonky veg
- Source of fibre
- Low sugar
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 380G
- Source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- Source of protein
- Source of fibre
- Low sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mixed Rice (14%) (Brown Rice, Red Rice, Wild Rice), Chickpeas (9%), Red Onions, Red Lentils, Carrots, Grilled Peppers (5%) (Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers), Coconut Milk, Garlic and Chilli Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Onions, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Salt, Lemon Zest, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Gelling Agent: Pectin), Borlotti Beans (3%), Cannellini Beans (3%), Leafy Greens (3%), Lemon Juice, Tomato Passata, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Roasted White Onions (White Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato Sauce (Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onions, Water, Crushed Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Olive Oil), Garlic Purée, Roasted Red Onions (Red Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Madras Curry Powder (Ground Coriander, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Cardamom, Ground Chilli, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Fennel), Coriander, Brown Sugar, Sambar Seasoning (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Chilli, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Mustard, Salt, Turmeric), Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Ground Coriander, Black Pepper, White Wine Vinegar, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Red Chilli Purée
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5°C).Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For tastiest results, cook in the oven.
Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating. Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan/200°C/gas mark 6.
Remove card sleeve and peel back film half way.
Remove chutney pot and replace film.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven for 20 mins.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes then open carefully to avoid hot steam. Then drizzle on chutney.
Produce of
Handmade in the UK in small batches
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- www.bolfoods.com
- hello@bolfoods.com
- Instagram, Twitter and Facebook bolfoods
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|421
|1600
|20%
|Energy kcal
|103
|391
|20%
|Fat
|2.8g
|10.6g
|15%
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|3.0g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|14.9g
|56.6g
|22%
|of which sugars
|2.7g
|10.3g
|11%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|9.5g
|-
|Protein**
|3.3g
|12.5g
|25%
|Salt
|0.38g
|1.44g
|24%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This BOL is a source of protein which contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
|-
|-
|-
