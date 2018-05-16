Alpro Chocolate Hazelnut 90 Calorie Dessert 2X113g
- Energy379 kJ 90 kcal5%
- Fat2.7 g4%
- Saturates0.6 g3%
- Sugars9.9 g11%
- Salt0.15 g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335 kJ / 80 kcal
Product Description
- Soya dessert with hazelnut, chocolate, with added calcium and vitamins.
- Rainforest-Free Soya for People and Planet
- You won't be able to resist this smooth and chocolaty dessert with a cheeky hint of hazelnuts. So go on. Give in to temptation.
- UTZ Certified - Cocoa, By buying UTZ certified cocoa, Alpro® supports sustainable cocoa farming. www.utz.org
- Green Dot
- ProTerra Certified - Sustainability non-GMO soya
- Recycle separately and make the difference for the planet
- Soya & hazelnut
- 90 calories per pot
- 355 kJ / 80 kcal per 100 g
- 100% plant-based
- Naturally lactose free
- Source of calcium and plant protein
- Naturally low in fat
- Free from dairy and gluten
- No artificial sweeteners
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 226G
- Source of calcium
- Naturally low in fat
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (5.1%)), Sugar, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa (2%), Hazelnuts (1.7%), Chocolate (0.8%), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Thickener (Carrageenan), Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavouring, Vitamins (B2, D2)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts).
Storage
Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- Facebook, Instagram @alpro
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
2 x 113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|335 kJ / 80 kcal
|Fat
|2.4 g
|of which Saturates
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5 g
|of which Sugars
|8.8 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|2.6 g
|Salt
|0.13 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|Minerals: Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
