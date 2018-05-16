Mcdougalls White Bread & Roll Mix 3.5Kg

Product Description
- White Bread & Roll Mix
- FSA 2017 compliant*
- *Based on Government salt targets 2017 (as per 100g as per make-up instructions)
- McDougalls range of flour-based mixes caters for all your sweet & savoury needs.
- Just add water
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 3.5KG
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Yeast, Dextrose, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Soya Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Emulsifiers (E472e, E491), Lactose (Milk), Milk Proteins, Flour Treatment Agents (E300, Alpha Amylase, Amyloglucosidase, Glucose Oxidase, Hemicellulase)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Keep bag tightly closed after part use. Best before end: see back of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Yield Guide
- Dry mix: 1kg; Approx water: 725ml; Approx portions (rolls) 57g (2oz): 30; Approx portions (loaves) 450g (1lb): 3
- Dry mix: Whole Bag 3.5kg; Approx water: 2.5L; Approx portions (rolls) 57g (2oz): 105; Approx portions (loaves) 450g (1lb): 13
- Dry mix: 1lb; Approx water: 1lfloz; Approx portions (rolls) 57g (2oz): 13; Approx portions (loaves) 450g (1lb): 1
- Dry mix: Whole Bag 7lb 1loz; Approx water: 4pts 5fl oz; Approx portions (rolls) 57g (2oz): 105; Approx portions (loaves) 450g (1lb): 13
- For over 150 years McDougalls has inspired caterers and we pride ourselves on offering practical advice and delicious recipes. Of course you could simplify our method, but to get the very best results, here are our make up instructions.
- Make-Up Instructions
- 1. Place the McDougalls White Bread & Roll Mix into a bowl fitted with a dough hook attachment.
- 2. Blend in the correct amount of warm (30°C/86°F) water. Using a dough hook mix on a Slow speed for 1 minute. Continue to mix 6 minutes on Medium.
- 3. Cut and shape as required. Leave to prove in a warm place until the dough has risen and doubled in size (see notes, hints and tips). Bake rolls for 10-15 minutes in a pre-heated oven at 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Loaves will take 25-35 minutes. For fan assisted ovens bake at 220°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
- Useful hints and tips..
- Proving time can vary, always prove in a warm place and keep covered. Dough is ready when doubled in size (approx 25-35 minutes).
- Part baked White Bread & Roll Mix is freeze-thaw stable.
- To decorate, top with a mixture of seeds or score and dust with flour.
- Try shaping in different ways: knots, twist, plaits, cottage and crown loaves.
- Made up product is best consumed within 2 days.
- For best results once opened, keep bag tightly close and use within 2 months.
Number of uses
Makes 105 x 57g portions
Recycling info
Bag. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
Net Contents
3.5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as per make-up instructions
|Energy
|1537kJ
|987kJ
|-
|363kcal
|233kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|1.9g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.3g
|43.9g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|5.0g
|3.2g
|Protein
|13.2g
|8.5g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.63g*
|*Based on Government salt targets 2017 (as per 100g as per make-up instructions)
|-
|-
