By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Elf Bag

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Elf Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

  • Large reusable shopping bag
  • H39.5cm x W42cm x D21cm
  • 100% Polypropylene
  • At least 50% of this bag comes from recycled materials
  • Tesco.com/recycling

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Weight tested to 12 Kg
  • Do not overload the bag
  • Do not put sharp objects directly into the bag

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Disney Minnie Mickey Christmas Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Tesco Merry Christmas Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Tesco Snowman Extra Large Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Tesco Rudi Reindeer Large Bag

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

This product is only available for delivery between 05/11/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here