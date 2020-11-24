- Dermaplanning Exfoliator for Dead Skin and Peach Fuzz
- Now you can bring professional-style dermaplaning into your home with Flawless Dermaplane Glo, the incredible new exfoliating device that helps transform your skin to a more radiant and younger-looking complexion! Flawless Dermaplane Glo helps painlessly remove the top layer of dry, dead skin to reveal a brighter, smoother and a younger-looking you. It has an easy to use contour design; a professional-grade exfoliating edge with safety guard; and just like a professional treatment, a built-in LED light, so you never miss a spot. It's gentle on all skin types and tones. Your makeup will never look flawless if it's sitting on top of dead skin and peach fuzz, but Dermaplane Glo exfoliates that layer to create a smooth surface for creams and makeup. Flawless Dermaplane Glo comes with 6 exfoliating replacement heads for brighter, more youthful-looking skin.
- H22cm x W4cm x D11cm
- Exfoliates dry, dead skin
- Professional-style dermaplaning in your own home
- Instant results- smoother, more radiant, younger-looking skin
Information
Warnings
- This is not a toy. Keep this away from children. Keep the product cover on when handling the unit. Do not use the product on intended areas of the body (including lips, nose and directly over eyelids).
Safety information
This is not a toy. Keep this away from children. Keep the product cover on when handling the unit. Do not use the product on intended areas of the body (including lips, nose and directly over eyelids).
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020