Yankee Large Jar - Citrus Bark

- A late afternoon walk under shady oak trees with a touch of citrus and warm amber sweeping though the grove.
- Home Inspiration™ by Yankee Candle® is a brand created by the world's best-selling and best-known candle company. Inspired by the everyday pleasure of home. Home Inspiration by Yankee Candle combines contemporary style and trusted fragrance.
- A range of home fragrance products and giftsets designed to offer choice with quality at the heart of everything we do.
- Our trusted experts have created a unique range of fragrances carefully chosen to suit everyday living adding warmth and comfort to your home.
- H168cm x W99cm x D99cm
- True-to-life fragrances
- Up to 125 hours of burn time
Information
Warnings
- Trim your wick to 3mm before each burn. Let the top layer of wax liquefy and pool to the edges to avoid tunnelling. Place candles on a protected surface. Never handle candles that are in use. Do not leave candles unattended. Keep candles away from drafts and sources of heat. Do not burn candles on or near flammable objects. Keep multiple burning candles a minimum distance apart. Do not allow children or pets near burning candles. Do not drop matches into the wax. Do not burn the candle all the way down, stop burning the candle when the candle wax is 1cm from the bottom. Avoid direct inhalation of any smoke.
- Warning, contains:
- Lyral, Isocyclemone E, Limonene, Cyclohexanepropanol, 2,2,6-trimethyl-.alpha.-propyl-, Linalyl acetate, Octabenzone, 3-Octanol, 3,7-dimethyl-, Linalool.
Net Contents
538g
Safety information
