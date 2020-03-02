Guess How Much I Love You Sam Mcbratney
Offer
- A beautiful, limited edition of Guess How Much I Love You to celebrate 25 years of being a heartwarming children's classic.
- "I love you right up to the moon - AND BACK!"
- Sometimes, when you love someone very, very much, you want to find a way of describing just how much you treasure them. But, as Little Nutbrown Hare and Big Nutbrown Hare discover, love is not always an easy thing to measure!
- Since it's publication in 1994, children and parents worldwide have cherished the heartwarming tale of Little Nutbrown and Big Nutbrown Hare so much that it has become one of the most enduring bedtime classics of our time. Join us in celebrating its 25th Anniversary with this beautiful paperback edition of the beloved story.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020