Command Coat Hanger Assorted
New
- Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly. Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills
- Command™ Decorative Hooks come in a variety of styles from sophisticated to fun and playful - giving you options for every room and every person in your home. Using the revolutionary Command™ Adhesive, Command™ Decorative Hooks hold strongly on a variety of surfaces, including paint, wood, tile and more. Yet, they also come off cleanly - no holes, marks, sticky residue or stains - so you can take down and move your Command™ hooks as often as you like. Reusing them is as easy as applying a Command™ Refill Strip, so you can take down, move and reuse them again and again!
- H17.15cm x W10.95cm x D5.4cm
- Perfect for your front entry, laundry room, closet, kitchen and even the office
- Weight capacity: 1.8kg
Information
Preparation and Usage
- After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the hook/strip. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Even painted woodchip wallpapers with fine or medium textures. Not suitable for unpainted paper or vinyl wallpaper.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020