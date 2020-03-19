There's A Monster In Your Tom Fletcher
- From the bestselling author of The Dinosaur That Pooped and The Christmasaurus, a cased board book edition of Tom Fletcher's brilliant, interactive story!
- A monster has invaded the pages of this original and super-fun bedtime picture book!
- Children need to read aloud and follow the interactive instructions to help free the pesky monster by tilting, spinning and shaking their book.
- After all that fun, there is a calming wind down end- perfect to send your own little monster off to sleep.
- Perfect for little fans of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Julia Donaldson.
