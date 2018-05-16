A Springtime Affair Katie Fforde
New
- A wonderfully romantic novel from the Sunday Times bestselling author of A Rose Petal Summer and A Country Escape.
- 'Modern-day Austen' WOMAN AND HOME
- 'Katie's writing is life-enhancing and, like the love affairs, delicious. I enjoyed every minute!' ELIZABETH BUCHAN
- It's the season of new beginnings for Helena and Gilly.
- Gilly runs her own B&B business from her much-loved family home, which she doesn't want to part with - at any price.
- But that's before she meets handsome estate agent Leo, and soon she begins to wonder whether selling up might not be such a bad idea after all.
- Meanwhile Gilly's daughter Helena has a budding romance of her own. A talented weaver, she's becoming very close to her new landlord, Jago, who's offered to help her at an upcoming craft fair.
- It's what friends do, and they are just friends. Aren't they?
- With spring in full bloom, Helena and Gilly begin to ask themselves the same question:
- Might their new loves lead to happily ever after?
