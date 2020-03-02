The Perfect Wife Jp Delaney
- 'Seriously, amazingly, awesomely brilliant'
- CJ Tudor, author of The Chalk Man
- 'A chilling and uniquely disturbing 21st-century twist on the unreliable narrator makes for a compulsive and deeply thought-provoking psychological thriller'
- Cara Hunter, author of Close to Home
- **********
- "There's something I have to explain, my love," he says, taking your hand in his. "That wasn't a dream. It was an upload."
- Abbie wakes in a hospital bed with no memory of how she got there. The man by her side explains that he's her husband. He's a titan of the tech world, the founder of one of Silicon Valley's most innovative startups. He tells Abbie she's a gifted artist, a doting mother to their young son, and the perfect wife.
- Five years ago, she suffered a terrible accident. Her return from the abyss is a miracle of science, a breakthrough in artificial intelligence that has taken him half a decade to achieve.
- But as Abbie pieces together memories of her marriage, she begins questioning her husband's motives - and his version of events. Can she trust him when he says he wants them to be together for ever? And what really happened to her, half a decade ago?
- A gripping psychological thriller, perfect for fans of The Woman in the Window and The Wife Between Us.
- **********
- See what everyone is saying about JP Delaney, the hottest name in psychological thrillers:
- 'DAZZLING' - Lee Child
- 'ADDICTIVE' - Daily Express
- 'DEVASTATING' - Daily Mail
- 'INGENIOUS' - New York Times
- 'COMPULSIVE' - Glamour Magazine
- 'ELEGANT' - Peter James
- 'SEXY' - Mail on Sunday
- 'ENTHRALLING' - Woman and Home
- 'ORIGINAL' - The Times
- 'RIVETING' - Lisa Gardner
- 'CREEPY' - Heat
- 'SATISFYING' - Reader's Digest
- 'SUPERIOR' - The Bookseller
- 'MORE THAN A MATCH FOR PAULA HAWKINS' - Sunday Times
