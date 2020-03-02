Come Back For Me Heidi Perks
- The breathtaking new thriller from the author of the Richard and Judy bestseller NOW YOU SEE HER
- ____________________________
- A DEADLY DISCOVERY.
- AN ISLAND WRAPPED IN SECRETS.
- A tiny community is stunned when long-buried body is found.
- For Stella Harvey the news is doubly shocking. The body has been uncovered in the garden of her childhood home - the home her family fled without explanation twenty-five years ago.
- Desperate to unearth the truth, Stella returns to the isolated island. But the community she left isn't as welcoming as she remembers - and people will go to any length to protect their secrets.
- One thing rings true...
- You can't bury the truth forever.
- ____________________________
- Early readers love Heidi's latest five-star thriller:
- 'This is a read not to be missed!!!'
- 'Family secrets, mystery and intrigue. This is the perfect book that won't disappoint'
- 'A surprising plot and lots of twists with interesting characters. I loved the writing style and the setting of the story'
- 'Come Back For Me is easily the best thriller I've read in a long time'
- 'Lots of twists and turns, guaranteed page-turner that keeps you guessing until the end'
- 'Come Back For Me was a really engaging and addictive read, about family secrets, a tight-knit community and family ties'
- 'Fascinating family drama with more than a hint of psychological thriller'
- 'A fantastic thriller that grabbed me from the start'
- 'Full of twists and turns, this book will have you riveted to every surprise event'
- 'I literally finished this book in a few hours - I couldn't tell myself to put it down.'
- 'Perks has a real knack for throwing red herrings at the readers - I had a long list of suspects and theories, but she still managed to pull it out of the bag and surprise me'
- 'If you're looking for a thriller with plenty of mystery and intrigue, you've got the perfect book here'
