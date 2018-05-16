Hovis Glorious Grains 600G
New
- Energy425kJ 101kcal5%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.44g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ/234kcal
Product Description
- Sliced Multigrain bread, with 7 Sprouted Grains and topped with Spelt Wheat Flakes
- New Hovis® Glorious Grains®
- 7 Sprouted Grains
- Rye, Wheat, Spelt, Oats, Barley, Buckwheat & Teff
- 4 essential nutrients†
- No artificial preservatives
- †Vit B1, Copper, Phosphorus & Manganese Feeds the body energy
- Vit B1: Supports heart health
- Phosphorous: For teeth & bones
- Copper: Helps your immune system
- Glorious Grains® is a nutritious†, delicious loaf that has been baked with a blend of 7 sprouted grains including rye, wheat, spelt, oats, barley, buckwheat and teff.
- The grains have been infused in natural sourdough for great flavour and to allow them to soften before being baked into this tasty loaf. Our sprouted grains are wholegrains, that have been nurtured and allowed to sprout.
- †Glorious Grains® contains a source of Vitamin B1, Phosphorus, Manganese and Copper which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Vitamin B1 which contributes to the normal function of the heart; Phosphorus which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and teeth; Manganese which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress; and Copper which contributes to the normal function of the immune system, which need to be eaten regularly, as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- This bag is 100% recyclable
- Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores - Check Locally Kerbside
- Made by Hovis Ltd. Designs and trademarks appearing on pack are owned by Hovis Ltd.
- Pack size: 600G
- Vitamin B1 which contributes to the normal function of the heart
- Phosphorus which contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and teeth
- Manganese which contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Copper which contributes to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Sourdough Soaked Sprouted Mixed Grains (9%) (contains: Rye Sourdough, Rye Grains, Wheat Grains, Spelt Grains, Spelt Sourdough, Oats, Barley Grains, Buckwheat, Teff), Wheatgerm, Wheat Protein, Spelt Wheat Flakes (2%), Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Emulsifiers: E471, E472e, E322 (Rapeseed), Caramelised Sugar, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Oats, Rye, Soya, Wheat
Storage
For Best Before date, see bag tie. To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.
Number of uses
This loaf contains 14 slices
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- SAFETY FIRST:
- TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Name and address
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
Return to
- Queries or Comments?
- We'd love to hear from you. If you've any questions or comments, please do get in touch.
- www.hovis.co.uk
- UK: 0800 022 3394
- ROI: 1800 937502
- The Hovis Team,
- Hovis Ltd,
- PO Box 1529,
- High Wycombe,
- HP12 9ED.
- If you are contacting us about a particular loaf, please provide us with the code and date from the bag tie.
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Slice 43g
|%RI*
|Energy
|988kJ/234kcal
|425kJ/101kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.3g
|1.0g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|40.5g
|17.4g
|7%
|of which sugars
|3.8g
|1.6g
|2%
|Fibre
|5.1g
|2.2g
|Protein
|10.4g
|4.5g
|9%
|Salt
|1.01g
|0.44g
|7%
|Vitamin B1
|0.21 mg 19% RI
|0.09 mg 8% RI
|Phosphorus
|161 mg 23% RI
|69 mg 10% RI
|Copper
|0.21 mg 21% RI
|0.09 mg 9% RI
|Manganese
|1.30 mg 65% RI
|0.56 mg 28% RI
|*Reference intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This loaf contains 14 Slices
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020