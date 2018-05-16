Henry Walker Pork Pie 440g

Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork encased in a pastry case
- A king-size 440g pork pie with 100% British pork encased in a fluted rich golden pastry. Made in Leicestershire since 1824.
- Made with 100% British pork
- Award winning
- The Grocer Food & Drink winner 2011 - gold winner
- Pack size: 440G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (38%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Water, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Bonestock, Salt, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Free Range Egg, Nutmeg
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days.Not suitable for home freezing. For Use By date: See front of pack.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
This pie contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Charnwood Bakery,
- 200 Madeline Road,
- Beaumont Leys,
- Leicester,
- LE4 1EX.
Return to
- www.walkerspies.co.uk
Net Contents
440g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 1/4 (110g):
|Energy
|1547kJ (372kcal)
|1702kJ (409kcal)
|Fat
|26.8g
|29.5g
|of which saturates
|9.9g
|10.9g
|Carbohydrate
|20.7g
|22.8g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|11.4g
|12.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
This pie contains 4 servings
|-
|-
