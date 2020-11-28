Tesco Vegetable Green Thai Meal Pot 280G
Product Description
- Cooked jasmine rice with vegetables in a red pepper, coconut and lemongrass sauce.
- Meal Pot Fragrant coconut curry with red pepper, green beans and jasmine rice
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Red Pepper (24%), Green Beans (14%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Coriander, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Lime Juice, Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Shallot, Galangal, Green Chilli Purée, Salt, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tamarind Paste, Basil, Ginger Powder, Leek, Molasses, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Carrot, Soya Bean, Wheat, Tomato Purée, Parsley, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (280g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|964kJ / 228kcal
|344kJ / 82kcal
|Fat
|3.7g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|41.0g
|14.6g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.7g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
