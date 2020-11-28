By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Green Thai Meal Pot 280G

Tesco Vegetable Green Thai Meal Pot 280G
£ 1.75
£0.62/100g
Each pack (280g)
  • Energy964kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 964kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked jasmine rice with vegetables in a red pepper, coconut and lemongrass sauce.
  • Meal Pot Fragrant coconut curry with red pepper, green beans and jasmine rice
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Red Pepper (24%), Green Beans (14%), Water, Single Cream (Milk), Coconut, Onion, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Coriander, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Lime Juice, Lime Leaf, Lemongrass, Shallot, Galangal, Green Chilli Purée, Salt, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Tamarind Paste, Basil, Ginger Powder, Leek, Molasses, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Carrot, Soya Bean, Wheat, Tomato Purée, Parsley, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins / 900W 2 mins 30 secs
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (280g)Per 100g
Energy964kJ / 228kcal344kJ / 82kcal
Fat3.7g1.3g
Saturates1.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate41.0g14.6g
Sugars5.1g1.8g
Fibre4.2g1.5g
Protein5.7g2.0g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

