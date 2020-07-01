Tesco Fat Free Skyr Yogurt Vanilla 150G
New
- Energy476kJ 112kcal6%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars12.3g14%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ / 75kcal
Product Description
- Fat free strained Icelandic style natural yogurt blended with a vanilla conserve.
- VANILLA High protein thick yogurt.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Double Cream (Milk), Vanilla Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British and EU milk.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Each pot (150g)
|Energy
|317kJ / 75kcal
|476kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|13.8g
|Sugars
|8.2g
|12.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|9.3g
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 1 servings.
|-
|-
