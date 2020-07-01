By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fat Free Skyr Yogurt Vanilla 150G

Tesco Fat Free Skyr Yogurt Vanilla 150G
£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

New

Each pot (150g)
  • Energy476kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars12.3g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 317kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free strained Icelandic style natural yogurt blended with a vanilla conserve.
  VANILLA High protein thick yogurt.
  • VANILLA High protein thick yogurt.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fat Free Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Double Cream (Milk), Vanilla Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU milk.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100gEach pot (150g)
Energy317kJ / 75kcal476kJ / 112kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate9.2g13.8g
Sugars8.2g12.3g
Fibre0.4g0.6g
Protein9.3g13.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

