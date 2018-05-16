Baxters Soup Minestrone & Smoked Bacon Pot 350G
New
Product Description
- Minestrone with Smoked Bacon and Orzo Pasta Soup.
- 1 of your 5-a-day*
- *Per pot. Aim for at least 5 different portions of fruit or veg a day.
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes, Carrots, Orzo Pasta (4.5%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Water), Smoked Bacon (4%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)), Courgettes, Onions, Haricot Beans, Parmesan Cheese (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Flavouring, Basil, Basil Infused Olive Oil (Olive Oil, Basil), Garlic Puree, Turmeric, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, empty contents into a suitable food container and refrigerate below 5°C. Consume within 2 days.For best before, see film lid.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- BEWARE OF ESCAPING STEAM WHEN PEELING BACK FILM
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(As Sold) Per 100g
|(As Sold) Per Pot
|Energy
|205kJ/49kcal
|718kJ/172kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|6.0g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|20.3g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|4.9g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|2.5g
|Protein
|2.2g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.86g
|Serves 1
|-
|-
Safety information
