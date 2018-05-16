Tesco Ham Hock, Cheddar & Pickled Onion 135G

- Energy771kJ 184kcal9%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates4.2g21%
- Sugars4.4g5%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 571kJ / 136kcal
Product Description
- Cooked baby potatoes, shredded ham hock, diced medium cheddar cheese, lemon and mustard dressing, red onion pickle and rocket leaf.
- with Lemon and Mustard Dressing British Inspired Classic Ploughman's Flavour
- with Lemon and Mustard Dressing British Inspired Classic Ploughman's Flavour
- Pack size: 135G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Blanched Baby Potatoes, Shredded Ham Hock (18%) [Pork, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Medium Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Lemon and Mustard Vinaigrette [Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Brown Mustard Seed, Salt, Lemon Zest, Black Pepper, Parsley], Red Onion Pickle (11%) [Red Onion, Cider Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Salt], Rocket.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
135g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (135g)
|Energy
|571kJ / 136kcal
|771kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.2g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.3g
|Protein
|9.7g
|13.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020