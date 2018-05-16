Heck Vegfurter 320G

Product Description
- Sausages made from Mushroom, Carrot and Beetroot with Natural Beech Smoked Water
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
Mushroom (45%), Pea Flour, Carrot (7%), Sunflower Seeds, Red Onion, Pasteurised Beetroot (5%), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Vegetable Fibres, Methyl Cellulose, Salt), Citrus Fibre, Natural Beech Smoked Water (3%), Parsley, Sage, Garlic, Nigella Seeds, Red Chilli, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase.Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Net Contents
320g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (pan fried)
|Per sausage (74g) (pan fried)
|Energy
|665 kJ / 160 kcal
|492 kJ / 118 kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.9g
|8.1g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|1.9g
|Fibre
|8.5g
|6.3g
|Protein
|4.2g
|3.1g
|Salt
|1.82g
|1.35g
