Wicked Kitchen 12 Little Brats 350G

5(1)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen 12 Little Brats 350G
£ 3.00
£8.58/kg

New

3 brats
  • Energy698kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 872kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoning, vegetable suet, pea protein and roasted onion filled into plant based casings.
  • Pea protein based mini bangin bangers with sweet maple and poppin' mustard GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Textured Pea Protein (8%), Palm Oil, Pea Protein (5%), Roasted Onion), Maple Syrup, Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Guar Gum), Dextrose, Chive, Vinegar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Paprika, Coriander Powder, White Pepper, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Mustard Bran, Mace, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Bamboo Fibre, Nutmeg, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Ginger Powder, Sage, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Potato Dextrin, Maize Dextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 14 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium 12 mins Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium 8 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add the product to pan and fry for 8 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 brats (80g**)
Energy872kJ / 208kcal698kJ / 167kcal
Fat9.3g7.4g
Saturates4.4g3.5g
Carbohydrate19.1g15.3g
Sugars5.6g4.5g
Fibre4.0g3.2g
Protein10.1g8.1g
Salt1.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 350g typically weighs 320g.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

'bangin' bangers'

5 stars

Best vegan bangin bangers' I have tasted in ages.

