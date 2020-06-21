Wicked Kitchen 12 Little Brats 350G

'bangin' bangers'
Best vegan bangin bangers' I have tasted in ages.
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 872kJ / 208kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Textured Pea Protein (8%), Palm Oil, Pea Protein (5%), Roasted Onion), Maple Syrup, Rice Flour, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Guar Gum), Dextrose, Chive, Vinegar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Salt, Paprika, Coriander Powder, White Pepper, Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Mustard Bran, Mace, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Bamboo Fibre, Nutmeg, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Ginger Powder, Sage, Cornflour, Turmeric Powder, Potato Dextrin, Maize Dextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 14 mins Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium 12 mins Place on a non-stick tray and grill for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Medium 8 mins Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add the product to pan and fry for 8 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
4 Servings
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 brats (80g**)
|Energy
|872kJ / 208kcal
|698kJ / 167kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|4.4g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|19.1g
|15.3g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|3.2g
|Protein
|10.1g
|8.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 350g typically weighs 320g.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020