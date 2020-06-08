By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yeo Valley Organic Yogurt With Crunchy Granola 135G

Yeo Valley Organic Yogurt With Crunchy Granola 135G
£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Yogurt with Oat Granola
  • Our creamy organic yogurt, perfectly portioned, with organic granola to sprinkle on top. Just the ticket when you're on the go.
  • design: Big Fish®
  • Proper organic bio live yogurt
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Oat Granola (9%) contains: Organic Oats, Organic Honey, Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Linseed, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

135g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 480kJ/115kcal
Fat 5.2g
of which saturates 2.4g
Carbohydrate 11.6g
of which sugars 5.9g
Protein 5.3g
Salt*0.11g
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-

