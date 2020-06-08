Yeo Valley Organic Yogurt With Crunchy Granola 135G
- Natural Yogurt with Oat Granola
- Our creamy organic yogurt, perfectly portioned, with organic granola to sprinkle on top. Just the ticket when you're on the go.
- Proper organic bio live yogurt
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 135G
Organic Whole Milk Yogurt, Organic Oat Granola (9%) contains: Organic Oats, Organic Honey, Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Pumpkin Seeds, Organic Sunflower Seeds, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Linseed, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
- Contains: Milk, Oats
Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
- yeovalley.co.uk
135g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|480kJ/115kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|of which sugars
|5.9g
|Protein
|5.3g
|Salt*
|0.11g
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
