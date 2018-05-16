By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Jaffa Cake Dessert 600G

Tesco Jaffa Cake Dessert 600G
£ 3.00
£0.50/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy680kJ 162kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars18.6g
    21%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 162kcal

Product Description

  • Pear, peach and pineapple in an orange flavoured jelly, layered with chocolate custard, stabilised cream and chocolate flavoured sponge, decorated with milk chocolate curls.
  • British Cream. Layers of rich chocolate sponge and orange jelly for a light, creamy treat.
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Orange Flavoured Jelly (30%) [Water, Sugar, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphates, Tara Gum), Concentrated Orange Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Dextrose, Colour (Annatto), Flavouring], Cream (Milk) (22%), Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Fruits, Sugar, Water, Milk Chocolate Powder [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate). Fruits in varying proportions: Pear, Peach, Pineapple.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (100g)
Energy680kJ / 162kcal680kJ / 162kcal
Fat7.7g7.7g
Saturates5.2g5.2g
Carbohydrate20.4g20.4g
Sugars18.6g18.6g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein2.2g2.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

