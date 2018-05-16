Tesco Jaffa Cake Dessert 600G

- Energy680kJ 162kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 680kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- Pear, peach and pineapple in an orange flavoured jelly, layered with chocolate custard, stabilised cream and chocolate flavoured sponge, decorated with milk chocolate curls.
- Pack size: 600G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Orange Flavoured Jelly (30%) [Water, Sugar, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphates, Tara Gum), Concentrated Orange Juice, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Dextrose, Colour (Annatto), Flavouring], Cream (Milk) (22%), Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Fruits, Sugar, Water, Milk Chocolate Powder [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tapioca Starch, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Pectin), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate). Fruits in varying proportions: Pear, Peach, Pineapple.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
600g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|680kJ / 162kcal
|680kJ / 162kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.4g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|18.6g
|18.6g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
