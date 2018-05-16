Tesco Caticorn Cake
Product Description
- Sponge layered with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
- Hand decorated Layered sponge filled with raspberry jam and buttercream.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Buttercream (9%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Egg, Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Jam (3.5%)[Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Wheat Starch, Cocoa Butter, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Colours (Beetroot Red, Iron Oxide, Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin), Acacia Gum, Spirulina Concentrate, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid), Dried Egg White.
Allergy Information
- May contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging. Place cake still on its board
on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean
serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a
sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean
between cuts. Our cake is decorated by hand with soft
icing to add a touch of individuality to a special
occasion.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|62g of cake
|Energy
|1749kJ / 416kcal
|1084kJ / 258kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|67.6g
|41.9g
|Sugars
|50.0g
|31.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
