Tesco Roast Topside Beef 10 Slices 220G

£ 4.00
£1.82/100g
One slice
  • Energy119kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted topside of beef.
  • Carefully selected and expertly prepared British beef, roasted for flavour.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Sea Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (22g)
Energy541kJ / 128kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat2.7g0.6g
Saturates1.0g0.2g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.1g
Sugars0.2g0.0g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein25.5g5.6g
Salt0.7g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

