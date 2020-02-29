Tesco Roast Topside Beef 10 Slices 220G

- Energy119kJ 28kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 128kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, cooked and roasted topside of beef.
- Carefully selected and expertly prepared British beef, roasted for flavour.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Sea Salt.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (22g)
|Energy
|541kJ / 128kcal
|119kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|25.5g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
