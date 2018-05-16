Kelloggs Crunchy Nut Choc & H/Nut Grnla Fusion 65g

- Energy1266kJ 302kcal15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1947kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Smoothie Bowl with Oat Granola, Chocolate Chunks and Hazelnuts.
- Pack size: 65G
Information
Ingredients
Oat Granola (78%) (Rolled Oats, Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Dried Coconut, Molasses, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon), Chocolate Chunks (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat {Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango} in varying proportions, Milk Fat, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Soy Protein Isolate, Coconut Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Sweet Whey (Milk), Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings (Caffeine), Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (3%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Carrageenan)
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals, other Nuts
Storage
Best Before - Please see base
Net Contents
65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/65g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1947kJ
|1266kJ
|-
|465kcal
|302kcal
|15%
|Fat
|21g
|14g
|20%
|of which saturates
|9.9g
|6.4g
|32%
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|36g
|of which sugars
|24g
|16g
|18%
|Fibre
|6g
|3.9g
|Protein
|11g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.71g
|0.46g
|8%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020