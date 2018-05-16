By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kelloggs Crunchy Nut Choc & H/Nut Grnla Fusion 65g

£ 1.60
£2.47/100g
Per 65g
  • Energy1266kJ 302kcal
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1947kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Smoothie Bowl with Oat Granola, Chocolate Chunks and Hazelnuts.
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

Oat Granola (78%) (Rolled Oats, Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Dried Coconut, Molasses, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cinnamon), Chocolate Chunks (8%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat {Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango} in varying proportions, Milk Fat, Emulsifier {Soy Lecithin}), Soy Protein Isolate, Coconut Oil, Whey Permeate (Milk), Sweet Whey (Milk), Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings (Caffeine), Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (3%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten from other Cereals, other Nuts

Storage

Best Before - Please see base

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/100g/65g%RI*
Energy 1947kJ1266kJ
-465kcal302kcal15%
Fat 21g14g20%
of which saturates 9.9g6.4g32%
Carbohydrate 55g36g
of which sugars 24g16g18%
Fibre 6g3.9g
Protein 11g7.2g
Salt 0.71g0.46g8%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

