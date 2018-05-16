Tesco Ready Rolled Large Pack Shortcrust Pastry 550G

- Energy1644kJ 394kcal20%
- Fat23.0g33%
- Saturates8.3g42%
- Sugars1.7g2%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2108kJ / 505kcal
Product Description
- Ready rolled shortcrust pastry.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Carton - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- © Tesco 2020. SC212850
- Savoury & crumbly
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven. Remove from fridge 30 minutes before use and leave at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Unroll the pastry and leave on the baking sheet provided. Cut out as required.
Place pastry on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 10-15 minutes, or for the time stated in your recipe.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat once cooled. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent.
- Small black spots may be present within the pastry. These are pieces of bran, which is the outer husk of the wheat grain and are naturally occuring within the flour. During the milling process we remove as much husk as possible, however small amounts do remain within the flour. These will not have any adverse effect on the quality of the product and will disappear during the cooking process. For further information please see our website.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When cooked according to instructios Per 100g
|When cooked according to instructions 1/6 of a pack (78g**)
|Energy
|2108kJ / 505kcal
|1644kJ / 394kcal
|Fat
|29.5g
|23.0g
|of which saturates
|10.7g
|8.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|41.2g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|6.1g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|Pack contains approx. 6 servings
|-
|-
|**When cooked according to instructions 550g typically weighs 465g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020