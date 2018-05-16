Mcvitie's Gold Bars 8 Pack 142G

- Energy398 kJ 95 kcal5%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars8.8g10%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Crunchy Biscuit Bars with a Caramel Flavour Coating
- Team GB
- Proud Partner
- www.123healthybalance.com
- Terracycle® - Send this wrapper to TerraCycle and they will turn it into something new! Visit www.terracycle.co.uk, www.terracycle.ie
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes
- 95kcal 398kcal per 18.3g bar
- Crunchy biscuit bars with a unique gold coating
- No hydrogenated vegetable oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 142G
Information
Ingredients
Caramel Flavour Coating (70%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lactose (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Natural Flavouring], Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Crisped Rice [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Tartaric Acid, Malic Acid), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of bars per pack: 8
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Freepost McVitie's.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372
- Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
142g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Bar (18.3g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2174
|398
|(kcal)
|519
|95
|Fat
|26.4g
|4.8g
|of which Saturates
|21.1g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|64.9g
|11.9g
|of which Sugars
|48.0g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.08g
|Typical number of bars per pack: 8
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020