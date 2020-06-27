Tesco Plant Chef Fake Steak With Garlic Melt 210G

It's good! Hits the spot
Really good! Definitely need to pan fry it before putting it in the oven as per the instructions but it's really good. Would recommend to a friend, lover, enemy & tesco employee.
I felt like I was eating off food. 3 people tried and all agreed it was sour and tasted off.
I have never felt the desire to write a review on something before, but this was so disgusting that I had to give my two cents about it. Forget about the awful taste, it is the smell that absolutely ruined it for me. As I was eating in bed (do not judge me on that, it is lockdown and the kitchen is occupied 24/7, so bed it is), I spilled some of the fat from the steak on my sheets. I tried cleaning it but it did not work and the smell was so overpowering that I had to change my sheets. Unfortunately, the disgusting smell had also soaked into the mattress, which I tried cleaning for 10 minutes straight with no luck. As I am sitting here and writing this, I could still smell this horrific stench and I wonder if my life could go any worse. Moral of the story is: don't you ever buy something that is called "fake steak"... aaaaand don't eat in bed so that you wouldn't end up like me. Peace out.
Awful!
It really wasn't nice. The flavour was off, the texture want good. Even my 4 year old didn't like it and she eats everything! You get left with a horrid taste in your mouth. I wouldn't get it again!