Tesco Plant Chef Fake Steak With Garlic Melt 210G

Tesco Plant Chef Fake Steak With Garlic Melt 210G
£ 2.65
£12.62/kg

New

Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 974kJ / 233kcal

Product Description

  • Pea protein, roasted onion and seasoning with a garlic margarine topper.
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • 100% plant based
  • Pea protein & roasted onion with an oozing garlic melt topper
  • High protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 210G
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Garlic Margarine Pellet [Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Sea Salt, Black Pepper], Textured Pea Protein (9%), Pea Protein (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Onion, Rice Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Maize Flour, Flavouring, Dextrose, Beetroot Powder, Potato Dextrin, Onion Powder, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Maize Dextrin, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, White Pepper, Mace, Coconut Oil, Spices, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Parsley, Dried Onion

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date provided.Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6
16 mins. Place garlic pellet to one side. Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise.
Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking. Place garlic pellet on top and cook for a further 2 minutes.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesWhen cooked according to instructions Per 100gWhen cooked according to instructions Each pack (171g**)
Energy 974kJ / 233kcal1665kJ / 398kcal
Fat 10.7g18.3g
of which saturates 2.3g3.9g
Carbohydrate 15.3g26.2g
of which sugars 3.1g5.4g
Fibre 3.6g6.2g
Protein 16.9g28.9g
Salt 1.2g2.1g
Pack contains 1 serving--
**When cooked according to instructions 210g typically weighs 171g--

4 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

It's good! Hits the spot

4 stars

Really good! Definitely need to pan fry it before putting it in the oven as per the instructions but it's really good. Would recommend to a friend, lover, enemy & tesco employee.

I felt like I was eating off food. 3 people tried

1 stars

I felt like I was eating off food. 3 people tried and all agreed it was sour and tasted off.

Read this story...

1 stars

I have never felt the desire to write a review on something before, but this was so disgusting that I had to give my two cents about it. Forget about the awful taste, it is the smell that absolutely ruined it for me. As I was eating in bed (do not judge me on that, it is lockdown and the kitchen is occupied 24/7, so bed it is), I spilled some of the fat from the steak on my sheets. I tried cleaning it but it did not work and the smell was so overpowering that I had to change my sheets. Unfortunately, the disgusting smell had also soaked into the mattress, which I tried cleaning for 10 minutes straight with no luck. As I am sitting here and writing this, I could still smell this horrific stench and I wonder if my life could go any worse. Moral of the story is: don't you ever buy something that is called "fake steak"... aaaaand don't eat in bed so that you wouldn't end up like me. Peace out.

Awful!

1 stars

It really wasn't nice. The flavour was off, the texture want good. Even my 4 year old didn't like it and she eats everything! You get left with a horrid taste in your mouth. I wouldn't get it again!

