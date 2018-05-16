Anchor Softest Spreadable Butter 500G

Product Description
- A Blend of Anchor Butter & Rapeseed Oil with Salt.
- We've been churning butter for generations, but with rich anchor spreadable, you can now enjoy it that little bit quicker!
- Deliciously creamy anchor butter with rapeseed oil added. Simple really, but we could go on about it 'til the cows come home.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Butter (50%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil (33%), Water, Buttermilk (6%) (Milk), Salt (1.1%), Colour (Beta Carotene), Blended Spread 74% (41% Milk Fat, 33% Rapeseed Oil)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Easy, just pop it in the fridge, keeping an eye on the best before date on the lid. Or, keep it in the freezer for up to three months. Then, simply defrost it in the fridge when you need it.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g Serving
|Energy
|2757kJ/670kcal
|276kJ/67kcal
|Fat
|74g
|7.4g
|of which saturates
|29g
|2.9g
|of which monounsaturates
|29g
|2.9g
|of which polyunsaturates
|10g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.1g
