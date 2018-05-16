By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Anchor Softest Spreadable Butter 500G

Anchor Softest Spreadable Butter 500G
Product Description

  • A Blend of Anchor Butter & Rapeseed Oil with Salt.
  • We've been churning butter for generations, but with rich anchor spreadable, you can now enjoy it that little bit quicker!
  • Deliciously creamy anchor butter with rapeseed oil added. Simple really, but we could go on about it 'til the cows come home.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Butter (50%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil (33%), Water, Buttermilk (6%) (Milk), Salt (1.1%), Colour (Beta Carotene), Blended Spread 74% (41% Milk Fat, 33% Rapeseed Oil)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Easy, just pop it in the fridge, keeping an eye on the best before date on the lid. Or, keep it in the freezer for up to three months. Then, simply defrost it in the fridge when you need it.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g Serving
Energy 2757kJ/670kcal276kJ/67kcal
Fat 74g7.4g
of which saturates 29g2.9g
of which monounsaturates 29g2.9g
of which polyunsaturates 10g1.0g
Carbohydrate 0.6g<0.5g
of which sugars 0.6g<0.5g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 1.1g0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

