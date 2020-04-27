Tesco Oriental Inspired Greens 180G
- Energy184kJ 44kcal2%
- Fat2.0g3%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 219kJ / 52kcal
Product Description
- Mixed leaves with soy, ginger and garlic dressing.
- READY TO COOK. Carefully selected greens with pak choi, choi sum and a light soy, ginger and garlic dressing.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Choi Sum, Cabbage, Pak Choi, Chinese Leaf, Soy, Ginger & Garlic Dressing (11%) [Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Red Chilli Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Chilled 800w - 2 mins / 900w - 1 min 30 secs
Open top of bag, remove the dressing sachet and set to one side. Then fold down the open edge
Place bag on a microwavable plate and place into the microwave.
Heat on FULL POWER.
Allow to stand for 1 minute.
Be careful when opening the bag as hot steam will escape.
Remove from microwave and serve.
Drizzle the dressing over the leaves to taste.
Do not re-heat once cooled.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove dressing sachet and set to one side. Heat a dry wok over a high heat for 2 minutes 30 seconds. Add 1 tbsp. (15ml) of vegetable oil, then add the leaves. Stir-fry over a high heat for 3 minutes stirring continuously. Reduce heat if necessary. Serve immediately. Drizzle the dressing over the leaves to taste. Do not re-heat once cooled.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (84g**)
|Energy
|219kJ / 52kcal
|184kJ / 44kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|3.7g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.3g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 180g typically weighs 168g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
