Tesco Ham & Egg Sub Roll
Offer
- Energy1660kJ 394kcal20%
- Fat11.8g17%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars6.1g7%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ / 208kcal
Product Description
- Egg mayonnaise and smoked reformed ham with added water in a seed topped white sub roll.
- Seed Topped Soft Sub
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (23%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Hard-Boiled Egg (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Cornflour, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|874kJ / 208kcal
|1660kJ / 394kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|48.6g
|Sugars
|3.2g
|6.1g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|3.2g
|Protein
|11.5g
|21.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020