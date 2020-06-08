By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ham & Egg Sub Roll

Tesco Ham & Egg Sub Roll
£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1660kJ 394kcal
    20%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 874kJ / 208kcal

Product Description

  • Egg mayonnaise and smoked reformed ham with added water in a seed topped white sub roll.
  • Seed Topped Soft Sub

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (23%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Hard-Boiled Egg (15%), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Cornflour, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Millet Seed, Poppy Seed, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Yeast, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Black Pepper, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and milk.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy874kJ / 208kcal1660kJ / 394kcal
Fat6.2g11.8g
Saturates1.2g2.3g
Carbohydrate25.6g48.6g
Sugars3.2g6.1g
Fibre1.7g3.2g
Protein11.5g21.9g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

