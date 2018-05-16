Cadbury Freddo Sandwich 6X55ml

- Energy413kJ 98kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1215kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Biscuits Filled with Chocolate Ice Cream.
- Delicious chocolate ice cream sandwiched between yummy chocolate biscuits.
- Green Dot
- Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondelēz International group used under license.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavour Biscuits (32%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Water, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (3.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Keep Frozen.Store Below -18°C. For best before end see side of pack.
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 portions
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
- Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
6 x 55ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|**55ml/34g
|%*(55ml/34g)
|Energy
|1215kJ
|413kJ
|5%
|-
|289kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|4.0g
|6%
|of which Saturates
|9.8g
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|40.8g
|13.9g
|5%
|of which Sugars
|22.4g
|7.6g
|8%
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.7g
|-
|Protein
|4.2g
|1.4g
|3%
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.03g
|<1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**1 portion (55ml/34g)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020