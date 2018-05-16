By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Freddo Sandwich 6X55ml

Cadbury Freddo Sandwich 6X55ml
£ 3.00
£0.91/100ml
55ml/34g
  • Energy413kJ 98kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1215kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Biscuits Filled with Chocolate Ice Cream.
  • Delicious chocolate ice cream sandwiched between yummy chocolate biscuits.
  • Green Dot
  • Cadbury is a trademark of the Mondelēz International group used under license.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Flavour Biscuits (32%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Salt), Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Water, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate (3.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavouring (contains Milk), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Egg.

Storage

Keep Frozen.Store Below -18°C. For best before end see side of pack.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 portions

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

6 x 55ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g**55ml/34g%*(55ml/34g)
Energy 1215kJ413kJ5%
-289kcal98kcal
Fat 11.7g4.0g6%
of which Saturates 9.8g3.3g17%
Carbohydrate 40.8g13.9g5%
of which Sugars 22.4g7.6g8%
Fibre 2.1g0.7g-
Protein 4.2g1.4g3%
Salt 0.09g0.03g<1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**1 portion (55ml/34g)---
Pack contains 6 portions---

