Gosh Veggie Cocktail Sausages Sage & Black Pepper 240G

Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Mini veggie sausages made from chickpea, cauliflower & butterbean, simply blended with a Cumberland style seasoning of sage and pepper.
- For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
- No need to heat, ready to eat:
- Tasty lunchbox snacks
- Perfect finger food for parties
- Healthy after-school snacks
- Great in your picnic hamper
- Natural
- That's us in a nutshell (although we don't use nuts or any other major allergens* for that matter). Our food is made with high quality, all natural ingredients. No nasties and certainly no animal products - we're totally vegan-friendly. But that doesn't mean bland. We season our whole range with a unique blend of herbs and spices that gives our food heaps of flavour. Whether it's hot or cold, for breakfast, lunch, dinner, a snack (or all the above). It's all tasty, plant-based food. And that's what makes us naturally delicious.
- Suitable for everyone - whatever your dietary preferences
- *Free-from the top 14 allergens including... cereals containing gluten, soya, egg, milk, nuts & sesame seeds
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-022
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Perfect size for picnics, lunch boxes & parties
- Free from egg, dairy, nut & soya
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher - KLBD, SKA
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas^1 (37%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cauliflower^2 (7%), Butter Beans^3 (7%), Rice Flour, Potato Flakes, Salt, Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Coriander, Ground Mace, White Pepper, Black Pepper, (^1, 2, 3 Origin: EU and non-EU)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Nuts, Soya
Storage
Keep me in the fridgeSuitable for home freezing For Use By date, see front of pack. After opening, eat within 3 days and within the stated Use By date. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 6 portions
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain.
Name and address
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
Return to
- If not entirely satisfied contact the team at
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
- Email: hello@goshfood.com
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (40g sausages)
|Energy kJ
|1006kJ
|402kJ
|Energy kcal
|241kcal
|96kcal
|Fat
|13g
|5.2g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|2.9g
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.52g
|-
|-
Safety information
