Tesco Strawberry & White Chocolate Tarts 160G
- Energy1334kJ 319kcal16%
- Fat15.2g22%
- Saturates8.0g40%
- Sugars20.9g23%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ
Product Description
- 2 Shortcrust pastry shells filled with strawberry jam and topped with a white chocolate and vanilla flavoured mousse.
- Sweet & Creamy Topped with strawberry jam, and a white chocolate and vanilla mousse
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Strawberry Jam (25%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Whipping Cream (Milk) (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Whole Milk, Belgian White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Pork Gelatine, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Base. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e (2 x 80g)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tart (80g)
|Energy
|1668kJ
|1334kJ
|398kcal
|319kcal
|Fat
|19.0g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|8.0g
|Carbohydrate
|52.1g
|41.7g
|Sugars
|26.1g
|20.9g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.1g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
