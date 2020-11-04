By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Strawberry & White Chocolate Tarts 160G

Tesco Strawberry & White Chocolate Tarts 160G
£ 2.00
£1.25/100g

New

One tart
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ

Product Description

  • 2 Shortcrust pastry shells filled with strawberry jam and topped with a white chocolate and vanilla flavoured mousse.
  • Sweet & Creamy Topped with strawberry jam, and a white chocolate and vanilla mousse
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Strawberry Jam (25%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Pectin)], Whipping Cream (Milk) (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Whole Milk, Belgian White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Cocoa Butter, Pork Gelatine, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e (2 x 80g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tart (80g)
Energy1668kJ1334kJ398kcal319kcal
Fat19.0g15.2g
Saturates10.0g8.0g
Carbohydrate52.1g41.7g
Sugars26.1g20.9g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein4.1g3.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

