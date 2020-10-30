Natural Extracts Hand & Body Core Collections
Product Description
- Natural Extracts Hand & Body Collection
- Inspired by nature, Natural Extracts has been lovingly infused with flower and plant extracts to help leave your skin beautifully cleansed and moisturised. With ingredients derived from the earth's riches, this bath and body care range has been carefully crafted with 100% recyclable packaging to be kind to the planet, so you can feel good and do good too. Contains: Oatmeal & Shea Body Butter 50ml x 1 Avocado & Green Tea Lip Balm 7g x 1 Lavender & Geranium Hand Cream 50ml x 1
- Oatmeal & Shea Body Butter, Avocado & Green Tea Lip Balm, Lavender & Geranium Hand Cream
- Inspired by nature, Natural Extracts has been lovingly infused with flower and plant extracts to help leave your skin beautifully cleansed and moisturised. With ingredients derived from the earth's riches, this bath and body care range has been carefully crafted with 100% recyclable packaging to be kind to the planet, so you can feel good and do good too. Contains: Oatmeal & Shea Body Butter x 1 50ml e Avocado & Green Tea Lip Balm x 1 7g e Lavender & Geranium Hand Cream x 1 50ml e
Information
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Body butter: Massage gently into skin until fully absorbed. Lip balm: Apply to lips as often as desired Hand cream: Massage gently into hands until fully absorbed.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
50ml e, 50ml e, 7g e
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Polybutene, Petrolatum, Paraffinum Liquidum, Octyldodecanol, Cera Microcristallina, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Polyethylene, Ozokerite, Glyceryl Caprylate, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, BHT, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, CI 77492, Linalool, Limonene, CI 42090, Benzyl Benzoate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Aqua, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate.
Storage
- Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Parfum, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Butylene Glycol, Coumarin, Pelargonium Graveolens Oil, Rosa Damascena Flower Extract, Tocopherol, CI 17200, CI 42090.
Storage
- Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Polysorbate 60, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Parfum, Carbomer, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Methylparaben, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, CI 19140, CI 14700, CI 42090, Caprylyl Glycol, Beta-Glucan, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Sodium Benzoate.
Storage
- Do not store in direct sunlight Store in a cool, dry place
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020