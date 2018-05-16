Tesco Finest 2 Black Forest Cupcakes

- Energy1682kJ 402kcal20%
- Fat21.4g31%
- Saturates9.3g47%
- Sugars39.3g44%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1979kJ / 473kcal
Product Description
- 2 Chocolate sponge cakes with vanilla flavoured buttercream, filled with cherry sauce, decorated with a half glacé cherry and chocolate flake sprinkles.
- Cherry sauce filling, topped with a swirl of vanilla flavoured buttercream, chocolate flake sprinkles and a glacé cherry.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Buttercream (44%) [Icing Sugar, Butter (Milk), Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose, Glacé Cherry [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Dextrose, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Cherry Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Maize Starch, Cherry Concentrate, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Palm Oil, Shea Fat, Flavourings, Colour (Anthocyanins), Glazing Agent (Shellac), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake
|Energy
|1979kJ / 473kcal
|1682kJ / 402kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|21.4g
|Saturates
|10.9g
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|58.2g
|49.4g
|Sugars
|46.2g
|39.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020