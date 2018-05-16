Tesco Ready To Bake Chocolate Cake Batter 500G

- Energy842kJ 202kcal10%
- Fat11.1g16%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars10.8g12%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1871kJ / 448kcal
Product Description
- Ready to bake chocolate flavoured cake batter.
- Ready to bake Fluffy & Sweet.
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pastuerised Whole Egg, Margarine [Vegetable Oil, Water, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colour (Carotenes), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chocolate Powder [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring], Water, Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Diphosphates), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Cup Cakes. Preheat oven to 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C Place cupcake cases into cupcake tray. Split the cupcake batter into cupcake cases, approximately 50g per case. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18 - 20 minutes, until baked and a skewer comes out clean. Fairy Cakes. Preheat oven to 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C Split the cake batter into fairy cake cases, approximately 30g per case. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 - 16 minutes until baked and a skewer comes out clean. 8 inch Round Cake. Preheat oven to 200°C, Gas 6, Fan 180°C Spoon the cake batter into a 8 inch lined round cake tin. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 - 25 minutes until baked and a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool before decorating. Do not reheat once cooled.
Microwave
Instructions: Important: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Remove from the refrigerator 20 minutes prior to use
Number of uses
Approx. 10 Servings
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (45g**)
|Energy
|1871kJ / 448kcal
|842kJ / 202kcal
|Fat
|24.6g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|11.9g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|49.3g
|22.2g
|Sugars
|24.0g
|10.8g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|6.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 452g.
|-
|-
