Bol Chargrilled Cauliflower Caesar Salad Jar 280G

Bol Chargrilled Cauliflower Caesar Salad Jar 280G
£ 3.50
£1.25/100g
This 280g pack provides:
  • Energy1464kJ 350kcal
    18%
  • Fat17.6g
    25%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Chargrilled Cauli-Caesar Salad with chargrilled carrots and quinoa, chargrilled cauliflower, mixed leaves and a Caesar style dressing.
  • BOL Foods - Inspiring the world to eat more plants, better for you and kinder to the planet. We promise our globally inspired food will always deliver a taste sensation. For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
  • Vegan friendly
  • 2 of your 5-a-day
  • Source of fibre
  • Less than 500 calories
  • 100% up-cyclable packaging
  • In need of a quick lunch? Look no further…A light, refreshing, vegan take on the Caesar salad. Chargrilled cauliflower, roasted carrots and nutty chickpeas sit on top of kale, spinach and red quinoa with a handful of briny capers and a creamy plant-powered Caesar style dressing. The perfect plant based healthy lunch on the go or salad side dish to accompany your main meal.
  • Jar not suitable for dishwasher.
  • Pot - Plastic
  • Lid - Aluminum
  • Please rinse before recycling
  • Check Local Recycling
  • Fork and dressing inside
  • 100% plant powered
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 280G
Information

Ingredients

Quinoa (21%), Carrots (17%), Cauliflower (15%), Chickpeas (12%), Red Onions (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Chickpea Water (Water, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride), Leafy Greens (7%), Red Wine Vinegar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Capers (2%) (Capers, Water, Vinegar, Salt), Parsley, Brown Sugar, Salt, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sugar, Cornflour, Autolysed Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Roasted Garlic Purée, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5° C). Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Dress, Shake & Enjoy!

Number of uses

1 Servings

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • The Veg Pad,
  • 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
  • London,
  • W2 6LG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI* per BOL
Energy kJ523146418%
Energy kcal12535018%
Fat 6.3g17.6g25%
of which saturates 0.5g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate 12.7g35.6g14%
of which sugars 2.4g6.7g7%
Fibre 2.9g8.1g-
Protein 3.0g8.4g17%
Salt 0.34g0.95g16%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

