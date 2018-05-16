Bol Chargrilled Cauliflower Caesar Salad Jar 280G

- Energy1464kJ 350kcal18%
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Chargrilled Cauli-Caesar Salad with chargrilled carrots and quinoa, chargrilled cauliflower, mixed leaves and a Caesar style dressing.
- BOL Foods - Inspiring the world to eat more plants, better for you and kinder to the planet. We promise our globally inspired food will always deliver a taste sensation. For more information on our range, our packaging and our promises, visit www.bolfoods.com
- Vegan friendly
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- Source of fibre
- Less than 500 calories
- 100% up-cyclable packaging
- In need of a quick lunch? Look no further…A light, refreshing, vegan take on the Caesar salad. Chargrilled cauliflower, roasted carrots and nutty chickpeas sit on top of kale, spinach and red quinoa with a handful of briny capers and a creamy plant-powered Caesar style dressing. The perfect plant based healthy lunch on the go or salad side dish to accompany your main meal.
- Jar not suitable for dishwasher.
- Pot - Plastic
- Lid - Aluminum
- Please rinse before recycling
- Check Local Recycling
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- 2 of your 5-a-day
- Low in sugar
- Fork and dressing inside
- 100% plant powered
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Vegan
- Pack size: 280G

- Low in sugar
Information
Ingredients
Quinoa (21%), Carrots (17%), Cauliflower (15%), Chickpeas (12%), Red Onions (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Chickpea Water (Water, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride), Leafy Greens (7%), Red Wine Vinegar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Capers (2%) (Capers, Water, Vinegar, Salt), Parsley, Brown Sugar, Salt, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Sugar, Cornflour, Autolysed Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Roasted Garlic Purée, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Keep chilled (0-5° C). Once opened, eat within 24 hours. For use by date see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Dress, Shake & Enjoy!
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
- www.bolfoods.com
- Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: bolfoods
- hello@bolfoods.com
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|523
|1464
|18%
|Energy kcal
|125
|350
|18%
|Fat
|6.3g
|17.6g
|25%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.4g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|12.7g
|35.6g
|14%
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|6.7g
|7%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|8.1g
|-
|Protein
|3.0g
|8.4g
|17%
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.95g
|16%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
