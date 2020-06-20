Tesco Chicken & Black Bean 460G

Choose something else !
Sauce was nice, but the quality of the chicken was dreadful. Some pieces were very tough and inedible. Won’t be buying this again.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Water, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Sugar, Cornflour, Black Beans, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Corn Starch, Black Treacle, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Yellow Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Carrot, Leek, Ginger Powder, Lemon Peel Powder.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Made using Thai chicken.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
460g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (217g**)
|Energy
|401kJ / 95kcal
|870kJ / 206kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|5.6g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|16.5g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|10.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|10.2g
|22.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 460g typically weighs 434g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
