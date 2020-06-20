By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Black Bean 460G

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Chicken & Black Bean 460G
£ 3.50
£7.61/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy870kJ 206kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 401kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a black bean and garlic sauce with peppers.
  • A Taste of China Made with crunchy peppers, black beans and garlic for a savoury flavour Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A Taste of China Made with crunchy peppers, black beans and garlic for a savoury flavour Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • Pack size: 460G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (33%), Water, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Sugar, Cornflour, Black Beans, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Corn Starch, Black Treacle, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Yellow Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat, Sea Salt, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Carrot, Leek, Ginger Powder, Lemon Peel Powder.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins / 4 mins 30 secs
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

460g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (217g**)
Energy401kJ / 95kcal870kJ / 206kcal
Fat2.6g5.6g
Saturates0.5g1.0g
Carbohydrate7.6g16.5g
Sugars4.6g10.0g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein10.2g22.0g
Salt0.7g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 460g typically weighs 434g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Choose something else !

2 stars

Sauce was nice, but the quality of the chicken was dreadful. Some pieces were very tough and inedible. Won’t be buying this again.

