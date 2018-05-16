The Meatless Farm Meat Free Mince 400G
- Energy831kJ 199kcal10%
- Fat10.2g15%
- Saturates3.9g19%
- Sugars0.1g<1%
- Salt0.62g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- Meat free mince made with soya, pea and rice proteins
- Did you know? We can achieve a lot with meatless!
- By swapping from beef to this pack of plant-based mince you could save 17kg greenhouse gases. The equivalent of driving 70 miles in a car*
- *Based on a life cycle assessment conducted for the meatless farm
- To find out more visit: www.meatlessfarm.com
- With The Meatless Farm it's easy to create meat free meals - find delicious meat free recipes and get more information about our meat free products at:
- https://www.meatlessfarm.com/meatless-recipes
- www.meatlessfarm.com
- Instagram.com/meatlessfarm
- Twitter.com/meatlessfarm
- Facebook.com/meatlessfarm
- Meatless Farm meat free mince is a delicious plant based alternative to meat, packed full of taste and texture, with none of the bad stuff!
- A simple swap for meat in your favourite family recipes, cooking with our meat free mince helps you create delicious vegan or vegetarian meals such as Bolognese, lasagna, chilli non carne and more.
- Made in Britain from our signature mix of soya, pea and rice proteins, our vegan mince is a great addition for any flexitarian or those on a plant based diet. It's also high in protein, a good source of fibre and gluten-free!
- Meat free not taste free, Meatless Farm mince has been lovingly made from plants, which means it has far less impact on the environment than its meat equivalent. Did you know, that by swapping to this pack of meat-free mince you can save the equivalent to water used during a long shower or the carbon footprint of a long drive!
- Change Tastes Good
- Here at the Meatless Farm Co. we have created a delicious plant-based alternative with great taste and texture!
- Making a difference without tasting the difference
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® CO11534, www.fsc.org
- The plastic tray is made using a minimum 50% recycled plastic.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Copyright © 2020 The Meatless Farm Ltd.
- All Rights Reserved.
- Lovingly made from plants
- High in protein and a source of fibre
- Gluten-free
- Suitable for vegans
- 100% vegan
- Pack size: 400G
- High in protein and a good source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (19%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Isolate (5%), Pea Protein (4.5%), Chicory Root Fibre, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Natural Flavourings, Vegetable and Fruit Extracts (Beetroot, Radish, Tomato), Caramelised Carrot Concentrate, Carrot Fibre, Rice Protein, Yeast Extracts, Carrot Concentrate, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Ascorbic Acid, Salt, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Zinc Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B12)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
For Use By, see top of pack. Keep refrigerated, once opened consume within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results use mince directly from the refrigerator. Remove all packaging. Heat a non stick pan on medium high heat, add some oil, gently flake the mince into the pan and don't touch for one minute. Continue cooking for 7-9 minutes stirring often. Add more oil if desired. Finish preparing your favourite dish as required, serve and enjoy!
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- The Meatless Farm Co,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- info@meatlessfarm.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Energy kJ
|831
|Energy kcal
|199
|Fat
|10.2g
|of which saturates
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|of which sugars
|0.1g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|Protein
|19.1g
|Salt
|0.62g
|Niacin
|3.48mg (22)
|Vitamin B6
|1.59mg (114)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.33mg (24)
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.25mg (23)
|Vitamin B12
|1.40µg (56)
|Zinc
|3.38mg (34)
|Iron
|6.65mg (48)
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|Serves 4
|-
