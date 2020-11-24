Wicked Kitchen Wicked Nacho Potatoes 450G
- Energy1883kJ 448kcal22%
- Fat11.7g17%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars13.2g15%
- Salt2.5g42%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1883kJ
Product Description
- Roasted potatoes with mixed beans, soya drink based sauce, sweetcorn and red pepper salsa, topped with jalapeños.
- Roasted potatoes and Mexican style spiced beans smothered with Jalapeño, garlic & wicked white sauce with roasted corn salsa
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (70%), Soya Drink [Water, Hulled Soya Bean, Apple Extract, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Vitamin B2, Vitamin D], Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Coconut Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Modified Potato Starch, Cracked Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Oregano, Cinnamon Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
450g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each pack (412g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1883kJ
|457kJ
|448kcal
|109kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|2.8g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|61.1g
|14.8g
|Sugars
|13.2g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|15.1g
|3.7g
|Protein
|17.1g
|4.2g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 412g.
|When heated according to instructions.
