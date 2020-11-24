By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Wicked Nacho Potatoes 450G

Wicked Kitchen Wicked Nacho Potatoes 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

New

Each pack
  • Energy1883kJ 448kcal
    22%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars13.2g
    15%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1883kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted potatoes with mixed beans, soya drink based sauce, sweetcorn and red pepper salsa, topped with jalapeños.
  • Roasted potatoes and Mexican style spiced beans smothered with Jalapeño, garlic & wicked white sauce with roasted corn salsa
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (70%), Soya Drink [Water, Hulled Soya Bean, Apple Extract, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium Carbonate, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamin B12, Vitamin B2, Vitamin D], Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans, Sweetcorn, Red Pepper, Jalapeño Chilli, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Coconut Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Modified Potato Starch, Cracked Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Oregano, Cinnamon Powder, Smoke Flavouring, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf Powder, Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film. 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach pack (412g**)Per 100g
Energy1883kJ457kJ448kcal109kcal
Fat11.7g2.8g
Saturates2.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate61.1g14.8g
Sugars13.2g3.2g
Fibre15.1g3.7g
Protein17.1g4.2g
Salt2.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 412g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

