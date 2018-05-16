The Collective Passion Fruit Kefir 500Ml
Product Description
- Kefir (Fermented Milk) with Passion Fruit & Ginseng Extract
- A bottle of kefir gut-ness!
- Enjoyed around the world for thousands of years, kefir is made much like a traditional yoghurt... by fermenting milk with live cultures.
- What sets kefir apart is the diverse blend and number of live cultures it boasts, ours is packed with a whopping 13 different strains!
- Nutrition and mighty tasty too, our smooth 'n' silky kefir is the ultimate snack, perfect for brekkie or great to liven up a smoothie or bowl of cereal.
- Source of calcium†
- †Calcium contributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes.
- British milk
- With billions of gut-friendly cultures
- Billions of live cultures
- Natural ingredients
- High in protein
- Source of vitamin B2 and B12
- With a natural tongue tingling effervescence
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures*, Water, Apple Puree (4.5%), Passion Fruit Puree (1.5%), Concentrated Grape Juice, Concentrated Apple Juice, Cornflour, Concentrated Passionfruit Juice, Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Fruit Pectin), Ginseng Extract, *Contains 13 Live 'n' Active Cultures including: Bifidobacterium Lactis, L. Acidophilus, L. Rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium Infantis, L. Paracasei, L. Fermentum, S. Thermophilus, L. Delbrueckii Subsp. Lactis
Allergy Information
- Packed in a Dairy that handles Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.For Use By, See Neck of Bottle.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening and enjoy within 2 days.
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Huckletree West,
- Mediaworks,
- 191 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FP.
- UK: 0800 678 5197
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectivedairy.com
- thecollectivedairy.com
Net Contents
500ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Serve (250ml)
|Energy
|228kJ/54kcal
|586kJ/139kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|4.6g
|- Of which Saturates
|1.1g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|17.5g
|- Of which Sugars**
|5.6g
|14.3g
|Protein
|2.8g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.23g
|Calcium (NRV%)
|96mg (12%)
|247mg (30%)
|Vitamin (B2) (NRV%)
|0.11mg (8%)
|0.28mg (20%)
|Vitamin B12 (NRV%)
|0.21µg (8%)
|0.44µg (20%)
|**Sugars from milk & fruit
|-
|-
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
