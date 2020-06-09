By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chop Sweet Chilli Dip 40G

Chop Sweet Chilli Dip 40G
£ 0.50
£1.25/100g

Product Description

  • A sweet and sticky dipping sauce with red chilli and garlic.
  • Film lid - not recycled
  • No fuss, just taste
  • Dip your chicken
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Diced Garlic (4%), Cornflour, Red Pepper Flakes, Crushed Red Chilli (0.3%), Salt

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by best before date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • JDM Food Group Ltd.,
  • Monument Road,
  • Bicker,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE20 3DJ.

Return to

  • JDM Food Group Ltd.,
  • Monument Road,
  • Bicker,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • PE20 3DJ.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 897kJ / 211kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 52g
of which sugars 46g
Fibre 0.4g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 0.2g

