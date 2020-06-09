Chop Sweet Chilli Dip 40G

Product Description
- A sweet and sticky dipping sauce with red chilli and garlic.
- Film lid - not recycled
- No fuss, just taste
- Dip your chicken
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Caramelised Diced Garlic (4%), Cornflour, Red Pepper Flakes, Crushed Red Chilli (0.3%), Salt
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and by best before date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- JDM Food Group Ltd.,
- Monument Road,
- Bicker,
- Lincolnshire,
- PE20 3DJ.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|897kJ / 211kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|of which sugars
|46g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
